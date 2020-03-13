Jajapur : The District and Sessions Judge, Jajpur in Odisha sentenced two persons to 10 years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Friday for illegal trading of ganja.

Timsen Sahu and Surendra Sahu were convicted by the court and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

In 2017, excise sleuths conducted raids at the house of the accused in Kalan village under Kuakhia police limits in the district and seized 55 kg of ganja. Following which, the duo was arrested.

After investigation, the accused duo was remanded in judicial custody.