2 From Mayurbhanj, Among the 5 COVID-19 Deaths In Odisha

2 From Mayurbhanj, Among the 5 COVID-19 Deaths In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,807.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 59-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 64-year-old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Bilateral Cellulitis of leg & Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 58-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Cerebrovascular accident & Hypertension.

4.A 68-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5.A 59-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Sjogren’s Syndrome.