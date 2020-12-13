covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image (File Photo)

2 From Mayurbhanj, Among the 5 COVID-19 Deaths In Odisha

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,807.

The death detailed list is as follows: 

1.A 59-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 64-year-old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Bilateral Cellulitis of leg & Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 58-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Cerebrovascular accident & Hypertension.

4.A 68-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5.A 59-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Sjogren’s Syndrome.

You might also like
State

393 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,23,757

State

Attempted Suicide By Married Woman Foiled In Odisha

State

Two Killed Including Minor In Road Mishap In Odisha

State

Four Bars Sealed In Bhubaneswar For Violating Covid-19 Norms

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.