2 From Bhubaneswar Among 6 COVID-19 Deaths In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as six more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,771.

The death detailed list is as follows: 

1.A 47-year-old female of Balangir district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypothyroidsim.

2.A 38-year-old male of Balasore district.

3.A 69-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease & Parkinsonism.

4.A 65-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Carcinoma Tongue.

5.A 70-year-old male of Kalahandi district.

6.A 45-year-old female of Nuapada district.

 

