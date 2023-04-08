2 friends drown in pond in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, two boys, who are good friends, drowned in a newly dug pond in the Bhadrak district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in Saanpur village in the Dakhinabada area under the Dhamnagar Police Station limit.

The two deceased boys have been identified as Mukesh Giri and Kamala Lochana Barik. Mukesh had appeared in the Matric examination while Kamala was studying in plus two Class.

As per reports, the two friends had gone to the newly dug pond on the roadside of Chilapadi to take bath when they slipped into deep water.

After getting information from the villagers the fire services personnel rushed to the pond and fished out the two boys. They were then rushed to Dhamnagar Hospital. However, at the hospital, the doctors declared them dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the death of the two boys.