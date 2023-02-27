2 found dead inside house in Sundargarh of Odisha

Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, two dead bodies have been found under mysterious circumstances in a house in Sundargarh.

The incident has taken place under the Town police station limits in Septibahal road area of Sundargarh district in Odisha.

According to reports, the yet-to-be-identified persons were found lying inside a house, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. However, the house was full of smoke.

It is suspected that they died due to suffocation (asphyxiation). It is worth mentioning that the deceased were workers, the investigation of the town police has started.

Further details awaited.