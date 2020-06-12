2 Fishermen Drown As Boat Capsizes In Mahanadi Near Odisha’s Paradip
Paradip: Two fishermen were killed due to drowning after a boat capsized in Mahanadi river mouth near Paradip Nehru Bunglow today.
According to reports, the boat capsized due to heavy rain and strong breeze.
The bodies were later fished out of the water. Sources say one fisherman was injured in the incident and was admitted to the Paradeep Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.
Further details awaited, search operations on.