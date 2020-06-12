2 Fishermen Drown As Boat Capsizes In Mahanadi Near Odisha’s Paradip

2 Fishermen Drown As Boat Capsizes In Mahanadi Near Odisha’s Paradip

Paradip: Two fishermen were killed due to drowning after a boat capsized in Mahanadi river mouth near Paradip Nehru Bunglow today.

According to reports, the boat capsized due to heavy rain and strong breeze.