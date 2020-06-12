Representational Image

2 Fishermen Drown As Boat Capsizes In Mahanadi Near Odisha’s Paradip

By KalingaTV Bureau

Paradip: Two fishermen were killed due to drowning after a boat capsized in Mahanadi river mouth near Paradip Nehru Bunglow today.

According to reports, the boat capsized due to heavy rain and strong breeze.

The bodies were later fished out of the water. Sources say one fisherman was injured in the incident and was admitted to the Paradeep Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.
Further details awaited, search operations on.
You might also like
State

Complete Ban On Raja Festival Celebration In Odisha’s Ganjam

State

2 New COVID19 Positive Cases In Bhubaneswar, Informs BMC

State

Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) Caught In Vigilance Net At Odisha’s…

State

Youth Beaten To Death In Odisha’s Capital, Attacker Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.