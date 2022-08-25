2 Female Elephants Die Of Electrocution In Odisha

Keonjhar: Two female elephants died after they came in contact with live electric wires in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the incident took place on the premises of Krishi Vigyan Kendra under Sadar range.

According to reports, two of the pachyderms came in contact with the low-lying electric wires while trying to eat branches of the tree.

The staff and forest department officials reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.