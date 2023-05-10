2 Engineers, charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance, convicted

Advertisement

Keonjhar: The Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar in Odisha convicted two engineers on Wednesday. They had been charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance for misappropriation of Government funds.

As per reports, Sankarsan Behera, Ex-I/c Asst. Engineer, Anandpur, Dist- Keonjhar, who is at present working as the Assistant Executive Engineer, Akhuapada Irrigation Sub-Division in Bhandaripokhori Block in Bhadrak district and Ashok Kumar Kar, Ex-JE, Banspal Block, Keonjhar (retired) were convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000 each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months U/s 13(2)/13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

The two were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a Case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar TR No.115/2011 U/s 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988/418/420/468/120-B IPC for misappropriation of Government fund through creation of false records, showing the work completion of incomplete building of Salabani High school during the year, 2004-05 under Anandapur Block in Keonjhar district causing wrongful loss to the Government.

The Court further sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.3,000/- each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months U/s 418/420-B IPC on each count.

The Court further sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.3,000/- each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months U/s 468 IPC on each count.