Baripada: A case of poaching has come to light in Baripada-Udala Titia chowk, the Forest Department has recovered elephant tusks.

Acting on a tip-off Forest officials have caught 5 people possessing 2 tusks, while they were transporting it.

The tusks weigh 700 gms and 600 gms respectively.

The arrested poachers belong to Kundabai area of Mayurbhanj.