Rourkela: Two doctors of the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) have tested positive for COVID19. Both of them were engaged in COVID19 medical duty.

The information on the two doctors testing positive for the virus was provided by the Sundergarh Collector on the official twitter handle.

There are a total of 18 positive for COVID19 in last 24 hours in the district, of which 15 are males and 3 females. While 14 cases have been reported from quarantine centers, 2 cases are in home quarantine and two are local contacts.

In Odisha, the COVID19 tally reached 2856, of which 1129 are active and 1716 have recovered. The death toll however increased to nine in the State with a fresh death in Ganjam district today.