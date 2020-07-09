2 doctors attacked by miscreant in Khordha Hospital

Khordha: Two doctors were attacked when they were on duty at the Surgery Department of the Khordha District Head Quarter Hospital on Thursday. A complaint has been filed in this matter at Khordha Police Station.

As per reports, a miscreant named Sheikh Amin tried to physically abuse Dr. Prasanna Mitra and Dr. Subhranshu Kumar Sahu with a PVC pipe when they were busy attending patients at the Surgery ward.

Later the victim doctors intimated the matter to the CDMO and an FIR was filed at Khordha police station along with the CCTV footage of the incident.

It has also been alleged that the whole incident took place in presence of the security personnel at the spot.

Doctors have demanded action against the miscreant.