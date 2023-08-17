2 died in separate lightning strikes in Odisha

Cuttack/Mayurbhanj: In a tragic incident, one man and another woman died in separate lightning strikes in Cuttack and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha.

According to sources, one Bhagwan Seth, become the victim of the lightning strike while he was working in his farm at Kashikiari village under Badamba block of Cuttack district.

Meanwhile, another woman, identified as Sabita died due to lightning strike in Bodhi village under Rashagobindapur police limit of Mayurbhanj district. Reportedly, she was working at the farm land when the incident occurred.

A pale of the gloom has been spread over both the villages following the sudden demise of Sabita and Bhagwan Seth.

On the other hand, the regional center of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange warning for 15 districts of Odisha as a low pressure has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal. Following the issuing of the rainfall alerts, the authorities have appealed residents of Odisha to stay updated with the evolving weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure safety and preparedness.