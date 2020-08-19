2 died in road accident in Odisha’s Balasore district

Soro: In a tragic development two youths died in a road accident on the National Highway No.16 in Balasore district of Odisha.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sudarshana Mahana and another one of Dandaharipur Aruha village under Soro Police limits of the district. Sudarshan was working as a clerk in Bahanaga College. Name of the other deceased person is yet to be received.

As per reports, the two persons were returning to their village in a bullet motor vehicle. A vehicle dashed their motor cycle near Bidur Petrol pump and resultantly they were killed on the spot.

After getting a tip off Police rushed to the accident spot and seized the bodies. A case has been lodged in this connection and further investigation is underway.