2 Die, Over 15 Taken Ill After Consuming Food At A Feast In Dhenkanal!

Dhenkanal: At least two persons died while over 15 others were taken ill allegedly after consuming food at a feast in Bhedhapal village under Kamakhyanagar police limits of the district on Saturday.

According to reports, a resident of the village organized a feast as the roof of his new house was being constructed. The workers engaged in the construction work and some locals ate the food.

However, several of them complained of stomach ache and diarrhea allegedly soon after having the food. They were admitted at the local hospital for treatment. Over 15 people also are undergoing medication in the hospital.

However, people whose health condition deteriorated further were shifted to Dhenkanal Hospital and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Unfortunately, two of them, who are said to be workers, died while undergoing treatment. While one died in Dhenkanal Hospital, another passed away at SCB. However, the exact reason behind their death is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, four people are said to be critical.