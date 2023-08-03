2 die of snake bite in different parts of Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar

Two people died by being bitten by poisonous snake in different parts of Bhanjanagar under Tarasinghi police limits in Ganjam district

By Abhilasha 0
snake bite in odisha
Representational Image

Bhanjanagar: Two people died by being bitten by poisonous snake in different parts of Bhanjanagar under Tarasinghi police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Premlata Panigrahi, a resident of Jadahatuni village and the other one Mohan Mallik of Delingipadar village.

Both of them were immediately rescued and admitted to Bhanjanagar Sub-divisional hospital for medical die, but both were declared dead.

Earlier today, a man has died due to snake bite in Panduli village under Linepada police outpost limits of Kandhamal district.Both the man and his wife were sleeping in their residence at night on Wednesday when the snake bit both of them.

The man died on the spot while the woman is critical and has been admitted to the nearby hospital and is under treatment.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Forest watcher critical in elephant attack in Kantabanji

State

Odisha govt hikes food grant for patients by 30 per cent

State

Private bus owners protest against Laxmi bus scheme in Odisha

State

Odisha: Leave of all government employees in Puri cancelled

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans