2 die of snake bite in different parts of Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar

Bhanjanagar: Two people died by being bitten by poisonous snake in different parts of Bhanjanagar under Tarasinghi police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Premlata Panigrahi, a resident of Jadahatuni village and the other one Mohan Mallik of Delingipadar village.

Both of them were immediately rescued and admitted to Bhanjanagar Sub-divisional hospital for medical die, but both were declared dead.

Earlier today, a man has died due to snake bite in Panduli village under Linepada police outpost limits of Kandhamal district.Both the man and his wife were sleeping in their residence at night on Wednesday when the snake bit both of them.

The man died on the spot while the woman is critical and has been admitted to the nearby hospital and is under treatment.