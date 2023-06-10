2 die in lightning strike in Odisha’s Ganjam, 3 injured

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, as many as two youths were killed due to lightning strike while three others sustained injury on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Patrapur area in Ganjam district of Odisha today evening.

The deceased persons have been identified as Rupa Sabar of Mahaduka Pahada village under Khariaguda Panchayat and Harischandra Gouda of Mandarada village.

As per reports, Rupa Sabar was killed due to lightning strike his maternal uncle Mina Sabar and Mina’s son Thabira Sabar were injured. These people were in a mango groove when they fell victim to the lightning strike. They were rushed to the Patrapur CHC but the doctors there declared Rupa as dead.

In the second case Harischandra Gouda was killed in lightning strike while his nephew Kedar Gouda got injured.

After getting information Jarada Thana Police reached the spot and sent the two bodies to Berhampur for autopsy.