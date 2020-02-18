2 die, 1 critical as truck hits bike in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: In a tragic incident two persons were killed and another one received severe injury in a road mishap in Ganjam district of Odisha. The accident took place in the wee hour of Tuesday near Bhairabi chowk under Golanthara police limits.

As per reports, the victims were travelling in a motor bike. Identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.

After getting information Golanthara Police rushed to the accident spot and shifted the injured person to MKCG hospital. Police is probing the case.

Update:

The accident took place on the NH 16 in Bharavi area under Golanthara Police limits in Ganjam district. The mishap took place late in the night when the bike, which was borne by three persons, dashed the truck that had been parked. It seems the bike rider lost control on the vehicle and dashed in the rear part of the truck.

As per reports, while two persons who were on the bike died on the spot the other victim was shifted to MKCG in a critical condition.