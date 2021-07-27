2 devotees, cop spotted entering Puri Gundicha Temple amid Covid restrictions

Puri: The Odisha government has banned the entry of the devotees in the entire state in view of the ongoing second wave of Covid-19, a video has surfaced in which two devotes and a cop were seen entering the Gundicha temple in Puri on Tuesday morning.

It has been alleged that two devotees including a woman and a cop were seen entering inside the Gundicha temple. The identity of both the devotees could not be ascertained yet. The one in police uniform has been identified as Kulamani Panda.

The devotees after coming out of the temple boarded the police vehicle bearing registration number OD-02AS 3536.

The entire incident has been captured on camera.The incident has raised many eyebrows regarding the lack of security measures and absence of security personnel at the Gundicha temple in Puri.