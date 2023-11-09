2 dead, pregnant woman critical in road accident in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, two people have died and one person has been critically injured in a road accident in Jajpur district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

According to reliable reports, a bike and a tanker collided with each other leading to the death of two persons on the spot and a pregnant woman has been critically injured. The accident took place near Baruhan square under the Sadar police limits in Jajpur.

The accident allegedly took place when the pregnant woman was being taken on the bike to the hospital. The person who was riding the bike and another elderly man lost their life on the spot.

The pregnant woman has been admitted to the hospital. It is worth mentioning here that all three of them belonged to the Choto Baruhan village. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem by the local police. An investigation is underway in the matter.

Also Read: Man Dies After Car Hits Him While Doing Morning Walk In Bargarh Dist