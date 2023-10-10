2 dead in road accident in Sonepur of Odisha

Sonepur: In a tragic incident, two people have died in a road accident in Sonepur district of Odisha said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, after seeing the opera two people while returning on the bike when the driver felt drowsy and the bike hit the tree. Two bikers died in the accident.

The accident took place at Metakani Street of Ulunda police station in Sonepur district in Odisha said reports.

The deceased have been identified as Kahana Mishra of Ulunda police station Dhelei village and Susanta Sahu of Aumulachat village.

This morning they were returning to the village after watching the opera. Meanwhile, the bike lost its balance and hit a tree on Metakani Street. Both died on the spot.

Similarly, the truck ran over the mother and son while they were sleeping. The accident took place at Dhenkanal Kamakshanagar Mahabirod police station Kuturia. Mother Runu Padhan and son Lipu Padhan died.

Last night, Runu Pradhan and his family members were sleeping in the Yatra area when a truck ran over them. The mother and son died on the spot, while the other 4 were injured.