2 dead in road accident in Nuapada of Odisha

Nuapada: In a tragic incident, as many as two bikers have died in a road accident in Nuapada district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports.

The two bikers were killed after allegedly being hit by a truck.

The road accident took place near Kusadahana village under Lakhna police limits in Nuapada district of Odisha.

The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained said latest report. The local police has reached the spot. They have recovered the bodies and sent it for post mortem.

Further details waited.