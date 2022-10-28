2 dead, 3 critical in road accident in Ganjam of Odisha

Berhampur: In a sad incident, as many as two people were killed and three others have been said to be critical in Ganjam district of Odisha today.

The accident took place at Sana Ghati near Khallikote in Ganjam on Friday.

According to reports, the truck hit a motorcycle and then turned turtle.

It is noteworthy that, two persons who were riding the motorcycle were killed on the spot. It can further be added that, three others who were travelling in the truck have been rescued and rushed to the hospital nearby.

The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the incident. The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be known. Further details in this matter is awaited.