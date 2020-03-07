bike Accident Odisha
Representative Image

2 Dead In Bike Accident At Keonjhar Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 8

Keonjhar: 2 dead on the spot as bike meets with accident near Harichandanpur.

The accident took place near Akhupal Bypass in Harichandanpur Police limits Of Keonjhar district.

The 2 dead people have been identified as Nandu Patra and Tikayat Behra.

Related News

Gambling den busted in Cuttack, 17 persons held

Three arrested for kidnapping of contractor in Odisha’s…

Yes bank crisis triggers fear for Rs 545 crore Srimandira…

12 Districts in Odisha To Receive Rainfall Tonight : Met…

They met with an accident as a truck hit their bike while returning from work.

According to reports they died on the spot.

The Harichandanpur police has reached the spot and has sent the bodies for postmortem.

They are investigating into the matter.

You might also like
State

Gambling den busted in Cuttack, 17 persons held

State

Three arrested for kidnapping of contractor in Odisha’s Koraput

State

Yes bank crisis triggers fear for Rs 545 crore Srimandira funds

State

12 Districts in Odisha To Receive Rainfall Tonight : Met Dept

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.