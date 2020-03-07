2 Dead In Bike Accident At Keonjhar Odisha

2 Dead In Bike Accident At Keonjhar Odisha

Keonjhar: 2 dead on the spot as bike meets with accident near Harichandanpur.

The accident took place near Akhupal Bypass in Harichandanpur Police limits Of Keonjhar district.

The 2 dead people have been identified as Nandu Patra and Tikayat Behra.

They met with an accident as a truck hit their bike while returning from work.

According to reports they died on the spot.

The Harichandanpur police has reached the spot and has sent the bodies for postmortem.

They are investigating into the matter.