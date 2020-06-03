Jaypore: Two persons have died and four persons are said to be critical as a pick up van travelling from Badagaon to Nabrangpur overturned from the ghats near Jaypore in Koraput district.

The deceased have been identified as Chanchala Jani (46) and Tulasi Jani (48). According to sources, the passengers were travelling to Mundiguda to attend a wedding.

16 people have been said to be injured in the accident. The accident allegedly happened as the driver lost control over the wheels and the pick-up van slipped off the ghats.

The injured have been admitted to the Boriguma hospital. The four persons who are critical have been admitted in the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) say reports.

Police have reached the spot. The bodies have been seized and sent for postmortem. Rescue operations are on. More details on the accident are awaited.