2 Dead, 3 Critical In Two Different Road Accident In Mayurbhanj Of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: At least two were killed and three others were critically injured in two different road accidents in Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

As per reports, the first accident occurred near Jalda Chak under the Jharapokharia police limits of the district in which one person was killed and three others sustained critical injuries as a vehicle hit a divider due to rash driving.

One of the deceased has been identified as 60-year-old woman Parbati Bindhani, a resident of Bragadia village under the Bahadagada police limits of Jharkhand.

In the second accident, a passenger bus bearing the number OD11N 4429 hit a person who was crossing the road near the Mlabhanj Chak while it was going to Karanjia from Baripada. The person lost his life on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old man Harimahan Mahanta. The locals staged a road blockade on the highway, protesting his death.

On being informed, Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mahanta reached the spot with police, talked to the protesting people and promised Rs 5,000 monetary help for the last rites of the deceased. After the talk with the MP, the locals withdrew the road blockade.