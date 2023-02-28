2 dead, 3 critical in explosion in firecracker factory in Odisha

Jagatsinghpur: In an unfortunate incident, as many as two people have died and three are critical in an explosion in firecracker factory in Odisha.

According to reports due to the explosion, as many as two people have been killed and three have been critically injured.

The explosion at the firecracker factory occurred in Icchapur village under Balikuda block of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that the deceased persons have been identified as Dilip Mohanty and Bulu Das. The critically injured persons have been identified as Sushant Prusty and Dinabandhu Das.

The injured have been shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital for further treatment and observation.

The fire fighters reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames. The police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.