2 dead, 2 critical in road accident in Kantabanji of Odisha

Kantabanji: Two people lost their lives while two were reported critical in a case of tragic road accident. The road accident took place on NH-59 near Bangomunda block of Bolangir district’s Kantabanji.

Reportedly, a truck collided with a Bolero, causing the tragic accident. The Bolero was reportedly carrying four passengers. Two of the passengers died on spot while two others sustained severe injuries.

The identities of the deceased in the road accident have been ascertained. They have been identified as Lingaraj Saraf and Kishore Das of Panharenmunda village.

The two critically injured people were immediate transferred to the Kantabanji medical by officials from Fire department, said reliable reports.

Further details into the matter awaited.