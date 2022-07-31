2 Dead, 2 Critical As Trucks Collide Head-on In Odisha

Nuapada: As many as two persons were killed and two others sustained critical injuries as two trucks collided head-on in Nuapada district of Odisha late last night.

As per reports, the two trucks were coming from opposite directions and hit each other face to face on National Highway (NH) 353.

It is noteworthy that in the crash, two persons were killed on the spot and two others were critically injured.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Locals immediately informed the police. The arrived on the spot and rescued the injured persons. The bodies were recovered and sent for post mortem.