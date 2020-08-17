bike accident
2 dead, 2 critical as tractor overturns in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district  

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: As many as two persons were killed while two others sustained critical injuries as tractor they were traveling in overturned in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, the incident took place near Jhinkiria Chak under Rasgovindpur police limits of the district.

Rasgovindpur police rescued the bodies of the deceased persons with the help of the locals and sent it for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the two injured persons also have been admitted to Baripada hospital for treatment.

