2 Dead, 2 Critical As Bikes Collide Head-On With Each Other In Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam: 2 bikes collide with each other near Budhakendra road under Gangapur police limits. near Bhanjanagar.

2 people have been reportedly lost their lives and 2 are said to be critical.

The locals rescued the injured and have admitted them in the Gobara hospital.

2 of them were declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors.

The people who lost their lives are Pabitra Gouda and Chandan Bhuin of Lunipada village.

The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem by the police to the Bhanjanagar Hospital

