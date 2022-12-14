2 dead, 1 critical in road accident in Odisha

Sundergarh: In a tragic accident in Odisha, as many as two people have been killed and one is said to be critical on Wednesday.

According to reports, a head-on collision took place between a bus and a bike in the Sundergarh district of Odisha.

The exact spot of the accident s said to be near Tumulia village under Hemgiri police limits.

As many as two people have been killed in the accident and one is said to be critical in the accident.

The locals immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital. They sent the bodies for post mortem.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited.