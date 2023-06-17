2 dead, 1 critical in bike-tanker head-on collision in Rayagada

Rayagada: In a tragic incident, two men died and another was critically injured after the bike they traveling in collided with a tanker in Odisha’s Rayagada district. The fatal accident took place near Shankara village under Tikiri police limits of the district.

The deceased were identified as Maheshwar Majhi of Dengaguda village under Tikiri police station and Udaya Majhi of Kupachal village under Shankara panchayat. The injured has been identified as Suresh Majhi of Dengaguda village.

According to sources, the three victims of the accident were returning to Tikiri at around 1 am when a tanker loaded with alumina powder collided with the bike. Due to the collision, the tanker and bike burnt on the spot. Reportedly Maheswar and Udaya died on the spot. Meanwhile, Suresh was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. Suresh’s health condition is said to be stable presently.

On being informed, Tikiri Fire Department reached the spot and doused the fire. The Tikiri Police along with Rayagada SDPO Devjayati Das arrived and started a probe into the matter.