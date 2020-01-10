2 days long mega job fair concludes in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: The two days long mega job fair organised in the Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency came to an end on Friday. With an objective to provide jobs to the local youths KIIT and KISS founder, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta organized the recruitment drive in Phulbani on January 9 and in Boudh on January 10.

At least 71 companies from across the country took part in the mega job fair in Phulbani and offered jobs to the aspirants, who had registered their names.

About 7 thousand candidates were selected to get jobs in this fair. The minimum salary of these selected candidates is Rs. 10,000 while the maximum amount is Rs. 20,000. Apart from that they will be provided with other benefits by the respective recruiting companies.

Importantly, most of the selected boys and girls are educated less than matric standard while many of them were from rural pockets of the district.

About 14 thousand aspirants from different places of Kandhamal constituency took part in the fair. Out of them 12 thousand youths registered their names for jobs.

In the job fair which was organized in Phulbani, job seekers from Phulbani, Baliguda, G Udayagiri, Tumudibandha, K Nuagaon, Daringbadi, Tikabali, Raikia, Chakapada, Phiringia, Khajuripada, Kotgarh blocks other than Phulbani, and from Dasapalla, Gania, Nuagan of Nayagarh district and Bhanjanagar and Jagannathprasad blocks of Ganjam participated.

About 6300 candidates were selected in the drive. Out of them 1300 candidates will get the job after training.

Similarly, in Friday’s job fair in Boudh more than 20 companies took part where about 2000 candidates from Boudh and Kantamal registered their names. Out of them 700 candidates were selected to get jobs in different companies. Dr. Samanta had put tough effort for the last six months to organise this mega job fair.

It seems a day will come when Kandhamal constituency will become the benchmark for others.

It is worth mentioning here that the largest job fair of Odisha was executed successfully at Kandhamal and Boudh under strategic direction of KISS and KIIT Founder Dr. Achuta Samanta.

More than 13000 youths directly benefited from the mega job fair. The recruitment drive was organized by KIIT in collaboration with Govt. of Odisha.