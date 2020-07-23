dhenkanal shutdown

2-Day Shutdown Declared In Dhenkanal’s Bhuban NAC Due To Rising Covid Cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: Two Covid-19 positive cases were detected from Mahulapala village in the district due to this, the Dhenkanal Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera has declared a two day shutdown.

The district administration today has declared a shutdown in Bhuban Notified Area Council (NAC) for two days till Friday.

It is noteworthy that there has been a  boom in the number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha today with 1264 cases in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 150 coronavirus cases in Dhenkanal till date.

