Dhenkanal: Two Covid-19 positive cases were detected from Mahulapala village in the district due to this, the Dhenkanal Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera has declared a two day shutdown.

The district administration today has declared a shutdown in Bhuban Notified Area Council (NAC) for two days till Friday.

It is noteworthy that there has been a boom in the number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha today with 1264 cases in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 150 coronavirus cases in Dhenkanal till date.