Nabarangpur: The Collector and District Magistrate of Nabarangpur in Odisha on Monday declared shutdown in the entire district for two days staring from 5 AM of July 21 till midnight of July 22 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

“In the interest of public health and the containment of spread of COVID- 19, shutdown will be imposed in the entire Nabarangpur district with effect from 5 AM of July 21 till midnight of July 22,” said an order issued by District Collector, Ajit Kumar Mishra.

As per the order, only the following activities will be allowed during the two-day shutdown.

Government of India establishments:

Defence.

Central Armed Police Forces.

Central Government offices on emergency duty.

Post Offices.

Telecom services including their maintenance offices and movement of associated personnel.

National Informatics Centre

ATMs.

Government of Odisha establishments:

State Government officials on emergency duty.

District Office/ Municipal Administration/ Police/ Fire Services

Utilities and Essential Services:

All medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of ambulance and all medical personnel including doctors an paramedics.

Water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers.

Power generation, transmission and distribution.

Transport:

Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded.

Bus stands and their associated offices, movement of associated personnel and activities.

Road transport on highways, road movement of transiting vehicles.

Vegetables, Food & Grocery:

Shops selling vegetables, grocery and milk between 6 am to 1 pm.

Home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items.

Economic and other activities:

Industrial establishments, factories and construction activities.

Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities. xx. Service Sector industries including IT/ITeS, Hotel & Hospitality units. Operation of hotels and hospitality units including their associated offices, movement of staff and associated personnel.

Funerals with permission of district authority.

Patrol Pumps and LPG retail outlets.

Operation of E-commerce establishments such as Flipkart, Amazone etc. including their warehousing and delivery activities. xxiv. Print and electronic Media with permission of local authority.

Dhabas along National and State Highways/Major roads to takeaway only.

Funerals with permission of local authority.

“Any person found violating the measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 , besides, legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC ) and other legal provisions as applicable,” read the order.