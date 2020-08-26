2-Day Shutdown Announced In This Odisha Town

Dhenkanal: The District Administration announced a 2-day shutdown in the municiplaity area of the Dhenkanal town on August 27 & 28.

In a notification, Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera said that this decision was taken after the municipality area reported 95 positive cases. The number of positive cases is increasing day by day in the district as well as the Dhenkanal Municipality. It is also apprehended that persons come from highly adjacent vulnerable district to Dhenkanal Municipality area may be the carrier and transmit COVID-19 to other healthy people.

Hence to contain the local transmission of COVID-19 and keeping in view of the rising cases of COVID, it is quite essential to take stricter precautionary measures by the district administration.

It will be followed by weekend shutdown will continue as usual on August 29 & 30.

The collector said intensive contact tracing will be carried out on August 27 and 28 and the contacts of the confirmed and suspected cases will be listed, tracked and kept under home surveillance for 14 days.

Till now, Dhenkanal district now has 367 active cases with 927 recoveries and two people have succumbed so far.