Balangir Bandh

2-Day Balangir Bandh, 3 Point Charter Of Demands Presented

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 59

Balangir:  Two day bandh declared in Balangir from today. The Balangir action committee has called for a bandh with a 3 point charter of demands.

Fictionalization of defunct Lower Suktel Project, establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa High court and construction of bypass are the 3 points in the charter of demands.

Related News

Huge Whale (Timi) Rescued from Gopalpur Beach, Odisha

Bus With 50 Passengers On-board Overturns In Bhadrak, Odisha

Rs. 1.50 Lakh Cr Budget for 2020 Presented By Odisha Fin Min

Young girl raped & impregnated; 69-year-old quack…

Since the matric exams are starting today, all schools shall remain open and unaffected by the bandh.

However, all government offices, banks and insurance offices shall remain closed to press these longstanding demand.

You might also like
State

Huge Whale (Timi) Rescued from Gopalpur Beach, Odisha

State

Bus With 50 Passengers On-board Overturns In Bhadrak, Odisha

State

Rs. 1.50 Lakh Cr Budget for 2020 Presented By Odisha Fin Min

State

Young girl raped & impregnated; 69-year-old quack arrested in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.