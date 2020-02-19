Balangir: Two day bandh declared in Balangir from today. The Balangir action committee has called for a bandh with a 3 point charter of demands.

Fictionalization of defunct Lower Suktel Project, establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa High court and construction of bypass are the 3 points in the charter of demands.

Since the matric exams are starting today, all schools shall remain open and unaffected by the bandh.

However, all government offices, banks and insurance offices shall remain closed to press these longstanding demand.