By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack : The first phase of merit list for admissions to various Plus II college in the state has been published by the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) on Friday.

The cut-off mark of all colleges have been made available on their official website https://samsodisha.gov.in/Juniorweb.aspx.

Here are the top three junior colleges, which have the highest cut-off marks for Arts, Science and Commerce:

For Arts:

Ravenshaw Junior college, Cuttack : 72.5 %,

BJB college, Bhubaneswar: 71.83%

Govt Junior College, Rourkela:  67.83 %

For Science:

Ravenshaw Junior college, Cuttack: 89 %

BJB Junior College, Bhubaneswar: 88.6 %

Nilakantha Nagar Saraswati Sisu Mandir, Berhampur: 86.67 %

For Commerce: 

Ravenshaw Junior college, Cuttack : 75.83 %

Govt Junior College, Rourkela: 75.5%

BJB Junior College,Bhubaneswar:  74 %

The admission of the candidates selected in the first phase into the various courses will be held between September 21 and 26.

 

 

