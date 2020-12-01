landmine blast
Damaged Vehicle In Landmine Blast

2 Critically Injured In Maoist Landmine Blast In Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

By WCE 2

Malkangiri: There has been a landmine blast in theborder of Odisha near Malkangiri. The exact location of the blast is in Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

A goods laden vehicle has been badly damaged in the blast, said reports.

In the landmine blast two people have been badly injured and have been admitted to the Bijapur hospital. The real target of the blast were the security personnel said reports.

After this incident, the combing operation has been intensified said the SP Bijapur Kamalochan Kashyap.

