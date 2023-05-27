2 critical in Puri Srimandira after hot dal falls on them

Puri: In a sad incident two persons sustained critical injury at the Srimandira in Puri of Odisha after hot dal somehow fell on them. They have been admitted to the hospital.

The two victims have been identified as Papi Pradhan and Pradeep Sahu.

As per reports, the incident took place at the ‘Prathama Bhoga Mandap’ in the temple when the two persons were carrying hot dal. Both of them are ‘Bojhia’, who carry different Bhoga items for the offering.

Following the incident, both of them were rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. As per reports, so far they have been provided with primary health treatment.

It is to be noted that as Rath Yatra 2023 is getting closer, preparations are going on. The SJTA is holding meetings with different groups and officials, who play vital roles during different festivals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, to chalk out plans to observe them peacefully and successfully.

Meanwhile, the SJTA Chief Administrator, Ranjan Kumar Das, held a crucial meeting today during which a decision was taken to repair the Ratna palanka (bed) of Lord Jagannath.

Besides, reportedly the Singhadwar and Dakhini Ghara will also be coated with silver.

