2 critical due to break failure of ambulance in Odisha’s Malkangiri

In a tragic incident, an ambulance met with an accident in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Thursday, said reports. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
ambulance accident in malkangiri
Representational Image

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, an ambulance met with an accident in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Thursday, said reports.

According to reliable reports, the ambulance brakes failed and hit a truck parked on the side of the road.

Must Read

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal triggers rainfall alert for…

IAS reshuffle in Odisha, see detailed list inside

The accident took place in Malkangiri district headquarters. The road accident happened when the patient was going to Malkangiri district headquarter hospital (DHH).

In the accident, two people were critically injured and one sustained minor injuries. Detailed reports awaited in this case.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans