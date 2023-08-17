2 critical due to break failure of ambulance in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, an ambulance met with an accident in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Thursday, said reports.

According to reliable reports, the ambulance brakes failed and hit a truck parked on the side of the road.

The accident took place in Malkangiri district headquarters. The road accident happened when the patient was going to Malkangiri district headquarter hospital (DHH).

In the accident, two people were critically injured and one sustained minor injuries. Detailed reports awaited in this case.