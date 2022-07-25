2 Critical As Stove Blasts In Capital City Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a stove blast has been reported from the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The incident has been reported from Phuleswari slum situated in Shreekhetra Vihar area of Khandagiri under Bharatpur police limits.

Two people have been critically injured in the blast.

The two people who have been injured in the blast have been identified as Milu Moharana and Manoj Swain.

They have been rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment.