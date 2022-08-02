2 critical as car skids off road in Odisha’s Gajapati district

Gajapati: In a tragic incident at least five persons sustained injury while two of them became critical in a road accident that took place in Gajapati district of Odisha on Tuesday. The mishap took place near Abarsing under R Udaygiri Police limits in the district.

One of the two critical patients is said to be a Catholic nun from Kerala.

As per reports, the car skidded off the road after the driver lost control over the steering. Accordingly, five off the seven people who were travelling in the car sustained injury while two women of them became critical.

The locals and some volunteers rushed to the spot and made arrangement to admit the injured persons to the R Udaygiri hospital.

As their health condition deteriorated the two critical patients were then shifted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur.

The car met an accident when it was on its way to Birikot from Paralakhemundi.

After getting information R Udayagiri Police reached the spot and started investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.