2 critical as Bolero falls after losing control in Paradip, CCTV footage surfaces

Paradip: At least two persons received critical injuries after a bolero they were riding in lost its control and fell down to the side of the road. The accident took place near Santaragada of Kujang police station in Paradip.

According to reports, the bolero ws traveling from Paradip to Cuttack when it suddenly lost its balance and fell to the side of the road. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the accident and two persons were critically injured.

The injured people were first admitted in Kujung hospital in critical condition. Later, they were shifted to Cuttack Medical Center as their condition worsened.

The accident was captured on CCTV installed near the spot.