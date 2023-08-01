2 critical as bike-truck collides head-on in Cuttack

Two bike-borne youth were severely injured after the motorcycle they were traveling in collided with a Hyva truck in Cuttack district.

By Deepa Sharma 0

Cuttack: Two bike-borne youth were severely injured after the motorcycle they were traveling in collided with a Hyva truck in Odisha’s Cuttack district. The accident occurred on National Highway number 16 near the Nirgundi area under the Tangi police state of the district. The identities of the youth are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the bike collided with the truck while turning right to go from Service Road to Main Road near the station in Cuttack. Due to the collision, the two youths were severely injured. One of the two youth’s condition is said to be critical.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital. The cops have also detained the truck driver and seized the truck. Further investigation is underway.

