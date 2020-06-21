Bhubaneswar: Today, two persons who had tested positive for coronavirus recently have died due to co-morbidity informed the Health and Family Welfare Department via a tweet.

The death audit findings of the two recent COVID positive cases passed away today due to causes other than Covid are as below said the tweet. The cases are as follows:

17 year old Male of Nabrangpur district under treatment for severe Diabetes Mellitus passed away due to Diabetic Ketoacidosis (Diabetic Coma)

53 year old Male of Puri district under treatment for, and death due to Cancer of Oesophagus , Hepatic Artery Pseudoaneurysm and Hematemesis.

It is noteworthy that, two more persons have died of COVID19 infection in Odisha. They are:

A 76-year-old Covid positive male of Bargarh district and another a Covid positive 49-year-old male patient of Ganjam district.

With these two deaths, the death toll has reached 14 in Odisha.