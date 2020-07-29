Balasore: Two women Corona warriors were allegedly attacked by an angry mob after a man died at a temporary medical camp (TMC) in Odisha’s Balasore district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Barabatia village under Bhograi bloc in the district following the death of one Ramakanta Das at the TMC, located at Barabatia High School.

According to reports, 45-year-old Ramakanta returned to the village from South Africa on July 22 and he was lodged at the TMC for compulsory quarantine since then.

However, the inmates found Ramakanta dead at the TMC this morning and alerted the incident to concerned officials and the villagers.

The local ASHA worker and ANM were first to reach the spot.

Later, the relatives of the deceased and other villagers locked the quarantine centre protesting the death of Ramakanta.

In the meantime, the ASHA worker and ANM tried to escape from the spot by jumping over the boundary wall of the quarantine centre. However, they were overpowered by a group of people and assaulted mercilessly.

Family members claimed that Ramakanta had talked to his wife over telephone last night and his health condition was also good. They alleged that he was killed as he had possessed gold and foreign currencies.

Meanwhile, police started an investigation into the matter.