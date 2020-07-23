covid cases cuttack

2 Covid Warriors Among 34 Positives In Cuttack City Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 34 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area in Odisha, officials said on Thursday.

The fresh cases include 21 cases from home quarantine, five from institutional quarantine and eight local contact cases.

Out of the 47 new Covid-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 34 positive cases belong to Cuttack city, CMC area. 

With this, the tally of cases  in the millennium city rose to 486.

