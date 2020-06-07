2 COVID positive cases in Odisha's Kalahandi found
2 COVID positive cases found in Odisha’s Kalahandi district

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhawanipatna: Two youngsters tested positive for COVID 19 on Sunday from Kalahandi district of Odisha.

One of the youth is 25 year old while the other one is 30 year old.

Both of them are Tamil Nadu returnees.

They had been housed at the Biswanathpur Temporary Medical Centre (TMC) in Junagarh block of Kalahandi district.

Both the patients have been shifted to a COVID hospital.

It is to be noted that as many as 178 COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha in the last  24 hours taking the total recovery cases in the state to 1894, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

