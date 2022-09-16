2 costly mobile phones looted from Mo Bus passengers in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: At least two costly mobile phones were looted by miscreants from the passengers of Mo Bus in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Friday. After getting information Police took action, but the looters are yet to be nabbed.

As per reports, miscreants looted two costly mobile phones from the passengers of Mo Bus number 18. One of the phones was pick pocketed from Fire Station chowk while the other was looted from Jaydev Vihar area.

It has been learnt that the pick pockets are adopting smart modus operandi to commit loot these days in the capital city. They are boarding Mo Bus posing as a gentleman. They are wearing apparels like gentlemen or student and looting the passengers.

After today’s loot PCR van reached the spot and searched for the mobile. The passengers were searched one by one. However, till then the looters had already lurked from the bus.

Two separate complaints have been lodged at Nayapalli Police Station in Bhubaneswar in this connection. Police investigation is underway to nab the mobile looters.